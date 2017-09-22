Social Media Election Ad Regulations Considered Amid Facebook Fallout

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel says he is pleased with Facebook’s announcement that the company is going to provide Congress with thousands of ads bought by Russians and increase transparency.
But he’s still planning legislation to prevent foreign election interference in social media.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is writing a bill that would require social media companies to disclose who funded political ads, similar to television broadcasters. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that the company would require similar disclosures.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Warner said he hoped to work with social media companies on the bill.
Warner said that once the committee has the ads, his panel will find a way to “guarantee privacy protections and then share it with the American public.”
