Video: Truck Explodes Into Flames On Oakland Street

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A truck burst into a fireball on an Oakland street early Friday, igniting nearby brushes before firefighters and a neighbor with a garden hose were able to bring in under control.
Oakland firefighters tweeted at 6:37 a.m. that one of its units was battling a vehicle fire near 55th and International Blvd. Dramatic helicopter video showed a truck fully involved in flames and a resident trying to extinguish a fire in nearby bushes with a garden hose.
Firefighters and the neighbor were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to nearby houses. The truck, meanwhile, was a complete loss.
Cause of the fire remained under investigation.