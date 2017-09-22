Woman Armed With Gun, Machete Goes To Kardashian Store, Rants About Cuba

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A woman Thursday walked into a West Hollywood boutique owned by the Kardashian family and held a cashier at gunpoint, but no one was hurt.

The incident – which is not being described as an attempted robbery – was reported just after 11 a.m. at the DASH store at 8420 Melrose Avenue, authorities said.

The female suspect reportedly was “ranting” about Cuba and referencing phrases such as “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba”, according to TMZ.

Officers arrived on scene after the woman left the store.

A CBS2 photographer was taping when she returned a short time later, this time armed with a machete and apparently threatening camera crews and reporters at the scene.

The unidentified woman – seen wearing a bandana and dressed in a sweater emblazoned with several skulls – was videotaped as she screamed, “Don’t mess with the Castro family”.

Lady waving machete just stuck it in the door of the Kardashians store on Melrose… threatened camera crews and reporters too. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/mYAWzcjs9l — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) September 21, 2017

No one was injured.

Investigators were reviewing security video, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Diana of the West Hollywood Station.

