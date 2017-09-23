Police Investigate Major-Injury Collision At Apartment Complex In Campbell

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Campbell police are investigating a vehicle collision that sent a victim to a hospital with major injuries Friday night.
At about 9 p.m., police received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the carports of an apartment complex at 325 Union Ave.
When officers arrived, they found bystanders giving CPR to an unresponsive female victim. She was taken to a hospital where she is currently being treated for major injuries, police said.
According to police, they believe the victim was getting out of her vehicle while it was moving forward, and she became pinned against the vehicle somehow.
This accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to this accident is asked to call police at (408) 866-2177.
