‘No Hate’ Demonstrators March In Berkeley Saturday

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — “No Hate in the Bay,” a march by a coalition of organizations opposing white supremacy and hate-violence, moved through Berkeley Saturday afternoon, police said.
The march wound through Berkeley to show opposition to racism, organizers said. The location of the march shifted as the marchers advanced.
Groups including Jewish Voice for Peace, Showing Up for Racial Justice, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Communities United Against Violence, Critical Resistance Oakland, National Lawyers Guild SF and many others took part.
