UC Berkeley Says ‘Free Speech Week’ Events Canceled But Rally Called For Sunday

BERKELEY (CBS/AP/BCN) — Confusion swirls around the “Free Speech Week” event at the University of California, Berkeley with the school saying the event has been canceled, but a featured speaker insists it will go on.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said Saturday that the Berkeley Patriot student organization told university administrators that the four-day event scheduled to start Sunday had been canceled.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this announcement was made at the last minute, even as the university was in the process of spending significant sums of money and preparing for substantial disruption of campus life in order to provide the needed security for these events,” Mogulof said.

The spokesman said the university had been in the process of spending more than $1 million to make the proposed events safe.

The student organization made preliminary reservations for a number of venues, but missed three deadlines to complete contracts and confirm reservations, Mogulof said. The Berkeley Patriot group did have a confirmed reservation for Anna Head Hall, but canceled that reservation Tuesday, he said.

But the event’s co-organizer, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, said in a Facebook post that while the student group may have pulled out, “I and my speakers have not.”

In a social media post, Yiannopoulos called on “supporters of free speech” to march with him on campus beginning at noon on Sunday.

Some headline speakers, including Ann Coulter, have backed away from the event or said their names were listed without their knowledge.

Yiannopoulos’ attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus.

Mogulof said the campus administration and the University as a whole “are deeply committed to freedom of speech. We want to send the strongest possible message that we will continue to work constructively with campus organizations to host their speakers on our campus.”

