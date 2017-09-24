Raiders Offensive Line Expected To Join Growing Trump-Defying Anthem Protests Sunday

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Joining a rapidly-exanding list of pro athletes, fans and even team owners, the Oakland Raiders’ offensive line are planning to protest Pres. Donald Trump’s criticism of players who kneel during the national anthem at Sunday night’s game against the Washington Redskins, according to a report published at NFL.com

“As far as some of the players I’ve spoken with, even a lot of them who have strong views and have kept it private, they feel that President Trump has given them no choice but to speak out,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February’s Super Bowl during the game between the Raiders and Washington Redskins.

In the spot, over images and video of NFL players embracing one another on the field, a narrator says “Inside these lines, we don’t have to come from the same place to help each other reach the same destination.” Goodell said that President’s Trump’s remarks about the NFL demonstrated “an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL.”

About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams’ game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Other players on one knee during the performance included Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley, wide receiver Mike Wallace and safety Lardarius Webb as well as Jaguars linebacker Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said he “100 percent” supports his players’ decision to kneel.

Players on both teams and Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who were not kneeling, remained locked arm-in-arm throughout the playing of the national anthem and “God Save The Queen,” the national anthem of Britain.

No players were kneeling during the playing of the British national anthem.

