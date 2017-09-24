Armed Bandits Target Bay Area Tolltakers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two armed bandits brazenly drove up to tolltakers on the Carquinez and San Francisco-Oakland bridges Sunday, calmly flashed a gun and demanded money before spending away, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first robbery took place at 4 a.m. at the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza. The same suspects hit the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge at around 2 p.m.

The CHP released tollbooth security camera photos of one of the suspects and the black Mercedes S550 sedan with paper plates that they were driving.

A dispatcher recording said one of the suspect was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and wearing blue latex gloves.

No other details of the robbery were released and it was not disclosed how much cash the bandits escaped with.
The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating both robberies. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information regarding it, please contact us at 707.551.4100.

