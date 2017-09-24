Armed Bandits Target Bay Area Tolltakers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two armed bandits brazenly drove up to tolltakers on the Carquinez and San Francisco-Oakland bridges Sunday, calmly flashed a gun and demanded money before spending away, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the first robbery took place at 4 a.m. at the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza. The same suspects hit the San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge at around 2 p.m.
The CHP released tollbooth security camera photos of one of the suspects and the black Mercedes S550 sedan with paper plates that they were driving.
A dispatcher recording said one of the suspect was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and wearing blue latex gloves.
No other details of the robbery were released and it was not disclosed how much cash the bandits escaped with.
.
The California Highway Patrol is actively investigating both robberies. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information regarding it, please contact us at 707.551.4100.