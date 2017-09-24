Congratulations Augie! California Legislature Approves State Dinosaur

SACRAMENTO (AP) — It took about 66 million years but California finally has a state dinosaur.

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Saturday the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State.

Fossilized remains of the duck-billed creature that lived anywhere from 100 to 66 million years ago have been found only in California.

Several other states and Washington, D.C., also have official dinosaurs.

California has more than 30 state insignia including a state lichen — lace lichen — and a state fabric – denim.

