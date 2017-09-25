Airbnb CEO Discusses Expansion Plans, Local ‘Experiences’

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — Airbnb transformed the travel industry in less than 10 years. Founded in 2008 and now valued at $30 billion, it provides a worldwide online platform to connect guests with private room and home rentals.
The company with millions of listings around the world is now expanding to include online restaurant reservations and local sightseeing opportunities called “experiences,” with more than 150 new experiences today in New York City.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky outlined his plans in a Monday interview on “CBS This Morning.”
“We think when you travel, rather than just going to see a site, you can actually have a really cool experience,” explained Chesky.
