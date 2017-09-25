Facebook Inks Deal To Lease Pricey Office Space In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook is expanding from Menlo Park to San Francisco.

The social media giant has signed a lease for the entire office portion of 181 Fremont in the city’s Transbay district.

According to the San Francisco Business Journal, the 436,000 square foot space can accommodate between 2,000 and 3,000 employees.

Sources said asking rent was about $80 per square foot.

Facebook will share the 70-story building with dozens of condos and a penthouse with an asking price of $42 million.

Like many other Silicon Valley tech companies, Facebook currently buses thousands of employees to its Menlo Park headquarters every day.

