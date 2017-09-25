Man Purchases Powerball Ticket Worth $810K At Antioch Gas Station

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A man in Antioch last month bought a Powerball lottery ticket that ended up being worth more than $810,000 but forgot to check if he won until days later, California Lottery officials announced.

Jose Salazar purchased $10 worth of Quick Pick tickets at the Chevron gas station at 3400 Hillcrest Ave. in Antioch for the Aug. 12 Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of $371.1 million.

Salazar put the tickets in his car’s glove compartment and forgot about them until days later when he was looking for some paperwork and stumbled across them, lottery officials said.

He took the tickets back to the gas station and scanned them to find he had matched five of the six winning numbers, making the ticket worth $810,840.

Lottery officials said Salazar has been considering retirement for a while so maybe will do so now.

California lottery officials urge customers to play responsibly and to call (800) GAMBLER if they feel that they or someone they know has a gambling problem.

