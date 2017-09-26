BREAKING: Large Grass Fire Burning In Oakland Hills | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Aerosmith Cancel Shows, Steven Tyler Seeks ‘Immediate Care’

Filed Under: Aerosmith, Sickness, Steven Tyler, Tour
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith (credit: Dana Distortion)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Classic rockers Aerosmith have been forced to cancel the last four dates of a South American tour after singer Steven Tyler was beset with undisclosed medical issues.

“Please not to worry,” the 69-year-old singer said in the statement. “I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.

“I promise I’ll be back,” he continued. “Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows. As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs.’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

View image on Twitter:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch