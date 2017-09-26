Idina Menzel Marries ‘Rent’ Co-Star

Filed Under: Aaron Lohr, Idina Menzel, Married, Wedding
Idina Menzel (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Records)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Frozen star Idina Menzel has tied the knot.

The singer married actor Aaron Lohr, who she appeared with in the 2005 big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit, Rent.

“Wanted to let you know… Married the love of my life #aaronlohr this weekend @ our home,” Menzel said on Twitter. “Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.”

Menzel also shared some images of the big day, looking resplendent in a Carolina Herrera gown, while hubby Lohr went for a navy blue John Varvatos suit.

See the happy couple below:


©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch