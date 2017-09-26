Mom Arrested In Horrific Crash That Killed Two Daughters

Filed Under: Petaluma, Crime, Car crash, Police, Overturn

PETALUMA (CBS SF & AP) — The mother of two girls, ages 7 and 9, who were killed last year when the car she was driving crashed and flipped into a Sonoma County river has been arrested in her daughters’ deaths.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported that 27-year-old Alejandra Hernandez will appear in court Tuesday to seek a reduction on her $500,000 bail. Hernandez was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, felony child endangerment and driving with a suspended license.

RELATED: <a href="http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2016/08/31/vehicle-with-2-children-inside-overturns-in-petaluma-creek/"Driver In Petaluma Crash That Killed 2 Girls Was Unlicensed

It was unclear exactly what triggered her arrest. Officials would only say that the charges resulted from “the totality of her conduct while driving.”

The fatal crash occurred last August when Hernandez was headed to Rohnert Park to take her daughters, 7-year-old Sayra Gonzalez and 9-year-old Delilah Gonzalez, to school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch