Police Officer Stabbed At SFO After Confrontation With Suspect

SFO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer was stabbed Tuesday afternoon at the San Francisco International Airport, an airport spokesman said.

At about 2:30 p.m. officers responded to Terminal 1 after someone called to report a suspicious person walking near a lower level roadway, according to spokesman Doug Yakel.

Officers found the person inside the terminal near a baggage claim carousel. When officers confronted the person, they attacked one of the officers with a knife, Yakel said in an email.

The suspect was subdued and is in custody. Their identity has not been released.

The officer is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

