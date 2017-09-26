San Jose Firefighters Knock Down 2-Alarm House Fire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters were working to extinguish hot spots at a two-alarm fire late Tuesday morning that destroyed a San Jose home, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 8:05 a.m. at 2196 Chisin St.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the first floor of a two-story home and went on an offensive attack, Acting Capt. Joshua Padron said.

According to Padron, the fire is across the street from James Franklin Smith Elementary School. It was a parent dropping their child off at the school who called in the fire.

The school went into lockdown mode, keeping kids inside for about an hour while firefighters worked to put out the flames and smoke.

But the fire spread into the attic and compromised the roof so firefighters came out of the home and off the roof.

At one point firefighters were inside the home when San Jose Fire Department said the home started to collapse. That was when officials pulled the fire crews from the home.

Firefighters then moved into a defensive mode, Padron said.

No one has been injured and the origin and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

