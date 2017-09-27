Debra Messing Regrets Going On Megyn Kelly’s New Show

NEW YORK (AP) — “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing says she regrets her appearance on Megyn Kelly’s new NBC daytime show.

Messing made her comments while responding to an Instagram follower who asked why the actress would appear on “Megyn Kelly TODAY.” Kelly joined NBC from Fox News earlier this year.

Messing replied that she was only told it was a “Today” show appearance and didn’t know Kelly was hosting. She added: “Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Kelly received backlash online after bringing a “Will & Grace” fan on during a Monday segment with the sitcom’s cast and asking him if he was inspired to become gay and a lawyer because of Eric McCormack’s character, a gay attorney. After surprising the fan with a trip to Los Angeles to see a live-taping of “Will & Grace,” she told him she thought “the ‘Will & Grace’ thing and the gay thing is going to work out.”

Earlier in the segment, Kelly noted the sitcom’s reputation for having an outsized cultural impact on gay rights in the U.S. “Will & Grace” returns to the NBC lineup Thursday, 11 years after its first run on the network.

Despite her comments, Messing retweeted co-star Sean Hayes picture of the cast’s appearance on Kelly’s show and his note that they were “having fun” during the episode.

Kelly hasn’t commented on Messing’s remark.



