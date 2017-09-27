Firefighters Contain Grass Fires In San Francisco’s McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have contained a group of three grass fire that started late Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s McLaren Park, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 11:56 a.m. in the park, which is located near John F. Shelley Drive and Mansell Street, fire officials wrote on Twitter.

#092717WF1 Small Grass Fire at McLaren Park (Excelsior District) Avoid Area our units are on scene 1156 Hrs pic.twitter.com/8Qghu8wTo9 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 27, 2017

Video shot by Chopper 5 showed a patch of grass in the midst of a group of trees that was burning. The fire was spreading to the nearby trees.

Authorities later clarified that they found three separate fires in the same area of McLaren Park. As of about 12:30 p.m., the fires were 90 percent contained.

#012717WF1 UPDATE 3 seperate Fires 90% Contained at this no injury no displaced no warnings issued Investigators on scene pic.twitter.com/e5tLDEol39 — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 27, 2017

Complete containment of the fires was reached about 20 minutes later. The fires burned about three acres.

Units remained on the scene investigating the cause. There were no injuries or displacements due to the fires.