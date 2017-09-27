Katy Perry’s 96 Hour Live Stream Gets Documentary Treatment

BREAKING: Shooting Shuts Down I-80 In Emeryville | Bus Crash In Downtown SF

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry isn’t finished giving fans a behind the scenes look inside her life and album promotional cycle.

Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness? is a full-length feature that collects highlights from her surprise 4-day live stream on YouTube, as well as many never-before-seen moments from the event.

The special will debut October 4th on YouTube Red.

The course of the original Witness live stream back in June was packed with unexpected and controversial highlights, from Perry breaking down in tears during a therapy session to dinner guests Amanda Seales and Caitlyn Jenner getting into a heated debate over race.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

