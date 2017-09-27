Police Chase Shuts Down Westbound Highway 80 Heading To Bay Bridge

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A Richmond police chase ended with the suspect’s SUV stopping on the access lanes on westbound Highway 80 to the MacArthur Maze heading to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Wednesday morning, halting traffic into San Francisco.
There were few details available, but the Richmond police had set out a spike strip earlier in the chase, flatting the vehicle’s tires and the vehicle headed down the freeway.
Eventually, the vehicle stopped on the approach to the Bay Bridge and crashed. Helicopter video shows police surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
There was no immediate estimate as to when the freeway would reopen.