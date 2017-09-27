Rapper ‘Pitbull’ Helps Puerto Rico Cancer Patients With Private Plane

BREAKING: Shooting Shuts Down I-80 In Emeryville | Bus Crash In Downtown SF

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Pitbull is doing his part to help citizens of Puerto Rico suffering from the catastrophic devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The rapper has sent his private plane to the island in order to fly cancer victims to the continental U.S. for chemotherapy treatments.

The good deed was called out by Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González, who thanked Pitbull for his efforts via Twitter.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she wrote in Spanish.

Pitbull has responded with a simple message to the New York Daily News: “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

The “Dale” rapper’s charitable efforts are nothing new. In 2013, he opened a public charter school in his beloved hometown of Miami, with plans to open a second in Baltimore next September.

