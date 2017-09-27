Truck Crash Slows Morning Commute On Eastbound 80

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A truck careened off eastbound Highway 80 in Berkeley early Wednesday, shutting down two lanes and backing morning commute traffic up into downtown Oakland, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place just west of Ashby Ave. right before the University Ave. exit at 7:03 a.m.
The truck careened off the highway, crashed into a barrier and overturn. A Sig-alert was issued at 7:11 a.m. because two lanes were blocked.
The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The CHP warned motorists to expect delays on the heavily trafficked highway. There was no ETA as to when the lanes would be reopened. A heavy duty tow truck was needed to right and remove the truck.