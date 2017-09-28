Santa Clara Paying $6.7 Million To Woman Injured In Police Confrontation

SANTA CLARA (AP) — A San Jose woman will receive a $6.7 million settlement from the city of Santa Clara after her leg was broken trying to prevent police officers from entering her home without a warrant to arrest her teenage daughter.

The Santa Clara City Council approved the payment to settle a lawsuit filed by Danielle Burfine, who was injured at her home last year.

Video of the incident released by Burfine’s attorney was obtained by KPIX 5.

Burfine was trying to prevent officers from going into her house when she fell to the ground — the sides disagree on whether she was thrown — and her leg hit a stone pillar. Burfine’s attorney says she developed a chronic pain condition.

Burfine’s daughter was later located upstairs in the home and arrested, and later convicted in the arson.

In an interview with KPIX 5, Santa Clara Police Chief Mike Sellers insisted his officers did nothing wrong.

“I’m extremely disappointed in the city’s outside insurance company for settling,” Sellers said. “I think the court’s decision would have

found that my officers acted in good faith, within policy and within the law.”

Sellers also claimed a crucial part of video of the incident released by Burfine’s attorney was missing. “It was conveniently stopped right at the point where she admitted that it was an accident,” he said.

The department plans to discuss the case at a news conference on Thursday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.