Two Die In San Leandro Mobile Home Fire

Filed Under: Alameda County, Fatal fire, Fire, Mobile Home, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An intense fire roared through a mobile home in San Leandro early Thursday, killing the couple who lived there, authorities said.

Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said that the blaze was reported 5:27 a.m. at 285 Santa Susana in the Mission Bay mobile home park.

Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames and could not enter the burning structure to save the residents.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes but the intense flames had completely gutted the building and melted the metal walls.

The identity of the man and woman killed were not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

