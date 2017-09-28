VIDEO: Dramatic End To Police Pursuit On Hayward Street

Filed Under: Crime, Danville, Hayward, Police pursuit, Stolen car

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The police pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect through the tree-lined streets of Danville ended with a carjacking and arrest on a Hayward street Thursday afternoon.

 

car theft chase arrest VIDEO: Dramatic End To Police Pursuit On Hayward Street

Hayward car theft chase arrest (CBS)

Helicopter video of the pursuit of the burgundy Chevrolet Equinox SUV showed the vehicle racing through the streets of Danville and San Ramon. The driver roared through stop signs and traffic lights, swerving several times to avoid collisions with other drivers.

The suspect also drove southbound on I-880, but mostly stayed on the shoulder of the freeway before exiting in Hayward.

At one point, the suspect went down a one-way street in the wrong directions, weaving in-between upcoming traffic.

In Hayward, the suspect came upon a busy intersection with traffic stopped in front of him. He drove up along side a white BWM convertible, leaped into the car and carjacked it.

A short distance later with several police cars in pursuit, the driver of the BMW pulled over and both men surrendered to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch