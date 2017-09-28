VIDEO: Dramatic End To Police Pursuit On Hayward Street

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The police pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect through the tree-lined streets of Danville ended with a carjacking and arrest on a Hayward street Thursday afternoon.
Helicopter video of the pursuit of the burgundy Chevrolet Equinox SUV showed the vehicle racing through the streets of Danville and San Ramon. The driver roared through stop signs and traffic lights, swerving several times to avoid collisions with other drivers.
The suspect also drove southbound on I-880, but mostly stayed on the shoulder of the freeway before exiting in Hayward.
At one point, the suspect went down a one-way street in the wrong directions, weaving in-between upcoming traffic.
In Hayward, the suspect came upon a busy intersection with traffic stopped in front of him. He drove up along side a white BWM convertible, leaped into the car and carjacked it.
A short distance later with several police cars in pursuit, the driver of the BMW pulled over and both men surrendered to police.