Elderly Oakland Man Killed at Home; Police Arrest Suspect

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A person has been arrested in connection with an Oakland assault described as a homicide that happened late Friday, police said Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call about an assault in the 6000 block of Margarita Avenue at 11:38 p.m., police said. The officers found a 78-year-old Oakland resident with major head trauma.

The man received medical attention but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

An arrest has been made, according to police. No further information was available.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

