49ers Kneel and Stand During Anthem in Show of Team Solidarity Sunday

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday last week, before President Donald Trump lashed out at NFL players for not standing during the national anthem.

So as teams across the league kneeled, sat and raised fists in protest, the team once at the epicenter of anthem protests was home watching it on TV.

With a week to think about it, the 49ers came up with their own demonstration of unity.

Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel for the national anthem at the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 1, 2017. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Just before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco’s players formed two lines for the national anthem. The players in the front kneeled and the players in the back remained standing, setting off a round of boos at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Many of the standing players placed one hand on their heart, the other on the shoulder of a kneeling teammate in a sign of solidarity.

