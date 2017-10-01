Pacifica Police Find 2 Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Filed Under: Crime, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Murder-suicide, Pacifica Police

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Officers found two people dead in a home on Alviso Court in Pacifica Saturday evening in what they say is likely a murder-suicide.

The officers went to the residence around 6:30 p.m. in response to a call from someone who said they heard gunfire. They found two people who apparently died of gunshot wounds, according to police.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this is likely a murder-suicide, police said, though the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they believe there are no outstanding suspects and there is no concern for public safety stemming from the incident.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch