Graffiti Threatens Shooting At 2 Danville High Schools

DANVILLE (CBS SF) – Danville police were investigating graffiti reported Sunday afternoon that appeared to threaten a shooting at two schools in the town Tuesday.

The graffiti was reported by a resident on a footbridge near Old Blackhawk Road and said, “Shooting at MV and SRV 10/3,” an apparent reference to Monte Vista and San Ramon Valley high schools, according to police.

Police Chief Allan Shields said in a statement that there is no evidence that the threat is credible.

“We will continue to investigate this, but at the same time we are taking it seriously,” Shields said. “We plan to have an additional presence at the schools tomorrow, and will be working with the school district to ensure the safety of students and staff at the high schools.”

The graffiti has since been removed. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Danville police at (925) 314-3700.

