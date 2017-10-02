BREAKING: More Than 50 Killed As Gunman Opens Fire At Las Vegas Concert | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE | LISTEN LIVE: KCBS RADIO COVERAGE

Red Flag Warning Through Tuesday For North Bay Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – National Weather Service officials Sunday extended a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday evening for the North Bay mountains because the risk of wildfires will be extremely high.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur shortly.

The Red Flag Warning for the North Bay mountains was extended until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Weather officials said a Red Flag Warning for the East Bay hills remains in effect until 11 p.m. today.

In the North Bay, the warning was prompted by a forecast for gusty offshore winds and low humidity.

Weather officials said gusty winds will reduce the area’s moisture and low humidity at night and in the early morning hours will do a poor job of replacing it.

The greatest threats will be to elevations above 1,000 feet.

Weather officials said any fire that starts will likely spread quickly.  Outdoor burning is discouraged. Downed power lines in remote areas will likely cause a fire to start, weather officials said.

