SF On High Alert As Crowds Flock To City For Fleet Week, Oracle World

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sunday night’s deadly rampage in Las Vegas is prompting heightened security here at home in the Bay Area. With two big events underway, law enforcement officers are not taking any chances. Police say they will be working 24/7.

Oracle World in downtown San Francisco and Fleet Week, two of The City’s biggest events are happening this week and with them thousands of people will be filling the open streets of the city, making for some very big potential targets.

“We are going to have heightened staffing levels,” says SFPD Officer Giselle Linnane. “You’ll see officers on bikes, motor bikes, you will see them in patrol cars, on foot.”

That was definitely the case Monday at Oracle World in where 60,000 conventioneers were gathering for the week. Much of the event is outdoors.

“In the wake of Las Vegas, it is something that we are prepared for,” says Linnane.

“I saw a lot of police activity on the streets making sure everything is safe,” says Joe D’Alessandro of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I saw internal security people from Oracle.”

“I can’t give you our tactics, but we are prepared for incidents like that,” says Linnane. “We’ve had the incident active shooter at UPS. We have had other incidents smaller ones which are prepared for and we trained for.”

In the case of a shooter in a hotel, there will be extra staff on hand.

“Whenever a situation like this occurs, the security in hotels and other places take extra guards to make sure that there are no copycats,” says D’Alessandro.

Meantime, police were asking the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious activity to authorities right away.