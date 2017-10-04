Facebook To Testify To Congress In Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) – Facebook says it has accepted House and Senate intelligence committees’ invitations to testify at hearings on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Both panels have invited Facebook, Twitter and Google to testify as they investigate Russian efforts to push out divisive social media messages. The House is expected to hold its hearing this month and the Senate next month.
Facebook turned over more than 3,000 Russia-linked ads to both panels this week. The company has said the ads focused on divisive social and political messages, including LGBT issues, immigration and gun rights and were seen by an estimated 10 million people before and after the election.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.