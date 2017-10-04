Fresno Boy Retrieving Ball Killed By Electrified Fence

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted when he tried to retrieve a football and touched a chain-link fence that was accidentally electrified.
The Fresno Bee reports Adrian Antunez’s family, friends and former teachers held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening near the fence.
Adrian died Monday at a hospital, four days after he and other children were playing at their apartment complex when their ball fell between a cinder-block wall and a chain-link fence. Adrian touched the metal fence and collapsed.
Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros says an investigation shows a bare wire and a metal conduit that had been installed to power video surveillance cameras accidentally touched the chain-link fence.
City officials said the wiring was improperly done and that the property manager must remove the wiring by Friday or face a fine.
