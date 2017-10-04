Maroon 5 Announce New Album ‘Red Blue Pills’

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Maroon 5 fans, the wait is almost over.

The band has revealed that their long-awaited sixth studio album, titled Red Blue Pills, is on its way.

While the new full-length goes on pre-order at the end of this week (Oct. 6), the band has yet to share the actual release date for Red Blue Pills. The album will be the band’s first since V, which was released in August of 2014.

Red Blue Pills is preceded by Maroon 5’s latest single, “What Lovers Do,” featuring SZA.

