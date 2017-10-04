White House Adviser: Phase Out Social Security Number As ID

Filed Under: Equifax, Identity theft, President Donald Trump, Social Security, Social Security Number

BOSTON (AP) — A cybersecurity adviser to President Donald Trump is pushing to phase out the use of Social Security numbers as a form of identification.

White House Cybersecurity Coordinator Rob Joyce said Wednesday that using a person’s Social Security number as an identifier or access control is “just a horrific idea.”

Joyce says a federal team is looking at “what the technologies are that could change or replace these identifiers,” such as using public key encryption.

He says there’s no specific timeline to make changes.

Social Security numbers were among the data stolen during a hack of credit bureau Equifax that involved the personal information of 145 million Americans.

Joyce was among several federal officials speaking in Boston at the Cambridge Cyber Summit, hosted by CNBC and The Aspen Institute.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch