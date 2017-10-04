San Francisco Police Seek Public’s Help In Deadly 2016 Bar Fight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco homicide investigators were asking the public’s help Wednesday in finding suspects in a bar fight that ended with a fatal shooting from 2016.

26-year-old John Sanyaolu of Stockton was killed and two others were treated for gunshot wounds after an early morning altercation at the End Up bar in San Francisco on October 2, 2016, authorities said.

Investigators said the victims had gone to the End Up to meet female friends. As the party was leaving the night club, a physical fight broke out. During this fight, shots were fired by the unknown suspect or suspects who fled the scene.

There were numerous people in and around the night club at the time of the shooting. Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have at or near the night club during or just after the shooting to contact the SFPD.

Witnesses may call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. A photo of Mr.

