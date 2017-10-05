Caught On Video: Brazen Danville Walgreen’s Armed Robbery

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Investigators have released surveillance video of a brazen Danville Walgreen’s robbery where a suspect calmly walks up to the pharmacy counter, takes out a gun and flees with stolen drugs.
The robbery was reported at 8:08 a.m. on Sept. 20th at the store at 611 San Ramon Valley Blvd. The suspect entered the store and went to the pharmacy
area, where he took out a pistol and handed the clerk a note demanding prescription drugs, police said.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of drugs, the suspect fled from the store and grabbed some other items on his way out.
He has been described as a white male who wore a surgical mask, gray zipped sweater and a dark beanie.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sgt. Ron Hoekwater at (925) 314-3703 or rhoekwater@danville.ca.gov.