California High-Speed Train Staff Recommends German Rail Operator

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The agency overseeing California’s bullet train project is recommending a U.S. subsidiary of a German rail company to design and operate a Central Valley train segment in its early stages.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s board of directors will vote Oct. 19 on whether to approve DB Engineering & Consulting USA for the $30 million early operating contract. The company is the U.S. arm of Deutsche Bahn AG, which is owned by the German government.

Chinese, Italian and Spanish companies also competed.

The authority is tasked with building a high-speed train from Los Angeles to San Francisco by 2029, a $64 billion project.

It sought bids for an early operator with experience running high-speed trains to design stations and tracks, estimate ridership and plan revenue collection.

