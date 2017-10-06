Hillary Clinton Brings Book Tour To San Francisco

Filed Under: Book Tour, Hillary Clinton, San Francisco, UC Davis, What Happened

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Hillary Clinton paid a visit to a San Francisco bookstore on Friday, to tout her new book about the 2016 election and its aftermath.

Clinton is on a multi-city tour to promote her book titled “What Happened,” which goes into detail about her personal experiences during the campaign against Donald Trump. She also discusses what got her through the loss last November.

The former Secretary of State and first woman to be a major party presidential nominee arrived at Books Inc. around noon.

Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Books Inc. in San Francisco on October 6, 2017. (CBS)

About 1,000 Clinton supporters lined up in front of the bookstore for the sold out event, some as early as 5 a.m.

“I’ve been all over for Hillary. We went to get out the vote in Ohio for Hillary, went to Nevada, in ’08 we were down in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa,” said Clinton supporter Simone Dubois of Concord.

Eric Aguilar of San Francisco said, “She’s not only an inspiration to little girls and women, but also to us as men. Women are the future.”

According to the book tour website, Clinton continues her tour with an appearance at the University of California, Davis on October 9th.

Editor’s Note: “What Happened” is published by Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.

