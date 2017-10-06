San Jose Woman Killed in Las Vegas Massacre Remembered at Candlelight Vigil

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Dozens gathered Friday night at a candlelight vigil outside San Jose city hall to remember Michelle Vo, who was among the 58 people mercilessly mowed down in Sunday night’s horrendous shooting rampage on the Las Vegas Strip.
“It feels like a dream and, you know you, wake up and you think, ‘I need to wake up from this dream.’ But it’s not — it just doesn’t end,” said Diane Hawkins, one of Michelle’s sisters.
Last weekend’s Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas was the first country music festival Michelle Vo had been to. She called her older sister Diane on Sunday afternoon.
“I was busy and I regret not picking up the phone,” Diane said, fighting back tears. “And I called her back at eight o’clock and she said she texted me back: I’ll call you later.”
That call never came. Michelle Vo was 32.