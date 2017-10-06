Bay Area Police Sex Misconduct Case Fizzles In Court

OAKLAND (AP) — A high-profile sexual misconduct case that cost 12 Bay Area officers their jobs is fizzling in court.
Charges were dismissed this week against an officer and a former sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually abusing the teen daughter of an Oakland police dispatcher. A judge earlier tossed out the criminal case against a third former officer.
Three other former officers have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and have paid small fines. A misdemeanor case is still pending against one other.
The two latest cases to be dismissed unraveled when a judge ruled Wednesday that former sheriff’s deputy Ricardo Perez didn’t know the teen was 17-years-old when they engaged in consensual sex. Prosecutors on Thursday dismissed a similar case filed against Oakland police officer Giovanni LoVerde.
Oakland paid the woman nearly $1 million to settle her abuse claims.
