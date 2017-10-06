Trump EPA Moves To Rescind Obama Plan To Slow Global Warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to repeal the centerpiece of former President Barack Obama’s efforts to slow global warming, seeking to ease restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.

In a plan expected to be made public soon, the Environmental Protection Agency declares that an Obama-era rule exceeded federal law by setting emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 43-page document.

The proposed rule would make good on President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to unravel Obama’s efforts to curb global warming.

The EPA won’t prescribe an immediate replacement for the plan, but will seek public comment on whether to curb climate-warming emissions from coal and natural gas power plants.

The plan was first reported by Bloomberg News.

