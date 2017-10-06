Woman Found Dead At Berkeley Homeless Encampment

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning at a Berkeley homeless encampment.

At 10:14 a.m., officers and firefighters went to the encampment after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman, Berkeley police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

The body of a woman in her 20s was found at an encampment located just north of 63rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. in Berkeley.

The woman was found dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown, Frankel said, and there were no obvious signs of trauma. An investigation is ongoing.

“I don’t have any evidence to indicate that it’s suspicious other than the fact that we don’t know what caused her death at this point,” Frankel said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.