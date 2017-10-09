Napa Wildfire Rages Through PGA’s Safeway Open Course

NAPA (CBS SF) — Just hours after Brendan Steele defended his PGA Tour Safeway Open title, a massive wildfire swept through the Silverado Resort and Spa golf course.

Photos from the course showed the devastating Atlas Peak fire igniting the grandstands that lined one of the course’s picturesque 17th hole.

Marlene Rosenberg has lived near the Silverado County Club since 1975. She and her husband were getting ready to evacuate early Monday when a fireman told them it was time to go.

“There power was out so we had to raise our garage door by hand,” she said. “When we pulled up the door, there was a fireman standing there. He said you go to go now.”

ALSO READ