BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Smoke, Ash Prompts Health Advisory | One Killed, Homes Destroyed In Mendocino Redwood Complex Fire | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Napa Wildfire Rages Through PGA’s Safeway Open Course

Filed Under: atlas peak, Napa Valley, Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, Wildfire, Wine Country, wine country fire

NAPA (CBS SF) — Just hours after Brendan Steele defended his PGA Tour Safeway Open title, a massive wildfire swept through the Silverado Resort and Spa golf course.

Photos from the course showed the devastating Atlas Peak fire igniting the grandstands that lined one of the course’s picturesque 17th hole.

silverado fire damage getty images Napa Wildfire Rages Through PGAs Safeway Open Course

Marlene Rosenberg has lived near the Silverado County Club since 1975. She and her husband were getting ready to evacuate early Monday when a fireman told them it was time to go.

“There power was out so we had to raise our garage door by hand,” she said. “When we pulled up the door, there was a fireman standing there. He said you go to go now.”

ALSO READ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch