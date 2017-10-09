Napa Wildfire Rages Through PGA’s Safeway Open Course

NAPA (CBS SF) — Just hours after Brendan Steele defended his PGA Tour Safeway Open title, a massive wildfire swept through the Silverado Resort and Spa golf course.
Photos from the course showed the devastating Atlas Peak fire igniting the grandstands that lined one of the course’s picturesque 17th hole.
Marlene Rosenberg has lived near the Silverado County Club since 1975. She and her husband were getting ready to evacuate early Monday when a fireman told them it was time to go.
“There power was out so we had to raise our garage door by hand,” she said. “When we pulled up the door, there was a fireman standing there. He said you go to go now.”
An evacuee told KPIX 5 that the 12th hole at the famed golf course had also been damaged by flames.
At least 15 homes that line the course had completely burned or were heavily damaged.
Steele won the PGA Tour’s season-opening Safeway Open for the second straight year, closing with a 3-under 69 in windy conditions Sunday for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau.
“I’m getting pretty spoiled winning the first event of the year twice,” said Steele, the 34-year-old from the Southern California mountain town of Idyllwild. “This place is so great to me. I feel so comfortable here and it’s been a great run.”
Phil Mickelson and Chesson Hadley finished three shots behind.