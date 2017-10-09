Pacifica Police Ask For Help In Finding Runaway Teen

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Smoke, Ash Prompts Health Advisory | One Killed, Homes Destroyed In Mendocino Redwood Complex Fire | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Pacifica police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who they believe ran away from home last month.

Tyla-Ann Placencia failed to return home from Oceana High School on Sept. 27, according to police.

Her friends indicate that Tyla is likely in San Francisco trying to raise money for a bus trip to Ohio, police said.

Anyone with information on Tyla’s whereabouts is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314, an anonymous tip line at (650) 359-4444 or visit http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police.

