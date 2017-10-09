BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Smoke, Ash Prompts Health Advisory | One Killed, Homes Destroyed In Mendocino Redwood Complex Fire | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Trump Says VP ‘Long Planned’ Attending 49ers-Colts Game He Left

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Vice President Mike Pence’s attendance at a 49ers-Colts game this weekend was “long planned.”

Trump’s comment on Twitter Monday appears to respond to questions about whether Pence’s brief attendance at the NFL game was a political stunt. Pence left the stadium after some San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem.

Trump tweets that Pence “is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!”

The former Indiana governor flew in to Indianapolis so he could watch Peyton Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony. But he did not stay long. Around kickoff, Pence wrote on Twitter that he left because he would not “dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

