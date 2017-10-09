DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

VP Pence To California Fire Victims: Administration ‘Standing With You’

Filed Under: California, Vice President Pence, Wine Country, Wine Country wildfires

(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to California that the federal government stands ready to provide any and all assistance to the state as it deals with deadly and destructive wildfires.

Pence’s remarks came at an event Monday night in the Sacramento area after Gov. Jerry Brown, who has given disaster declarations to many parts of the state, said he asked President Donald Trump to declare a federal disaster.

Pence said “we’ll be working very closely with Gov. Brown and California to see you through these challenging times. We are standing with you.”

It wasn’t clear whether Pence’s statements meant the request from Brown and several local leaders will be met.

The fires have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and killed at least 10 people in Northern California.

