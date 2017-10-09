Wildfires Leave 26K Without Gas, Nearly 100K Without Electricity

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — As of this early Monday evening, 99,000 PG&E customers were without power because of the wildfires in Northern California and a majority of those are in Napa and Sonoma counties, PG&E officials said.
Additionally, PG&E crews have shut off gas service to about 26,000 customers in Santa Rosa, Yountville, Napa and Kenwood.
PG&E spokeswoman Mayra Tostado said gas service was shut off because fire can damage a gas pipe or meter, so shutting off service is a safety precaution.
PG&E officials said once it is safe and first responders have given them permission, PG&E crews will start assessing the damage and start restoring service.
Reports of downed power lines and poles continue to be received by PG&E who urge people to assume a downed wire or line is live and stay away from it.
Wildfires in both Napa and Sonoma counties, which began late Sunday night and Monday morning, have left a total of 10 people dead, Cal Fire officials said.
