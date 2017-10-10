Amber Alert Issued For Abducted San Leandro Girl

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday after a 6-year-old girl was abducted in San Leandro, authorities said.

The suspect in the abduction, police said, was 34-year-old Laquita Davis, who is described as an African American woman with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jean pants.

Davis is a suspect in the abduction of 6-year-old Malayia Davis-Booker. Police did not say what the relation between the child and suspect was.

The little girl has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, navy blue and red dress and white leggings.

Police said Laquita Davis fled the scene of the abduction with the child on foot. The Amber Alert covers Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911.